New modular homes coming to Titusville neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cranes are due to bring new homes to Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Navigate Affordable Housing will bring parts of three modular homes to a site across the street from Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

Ebony Hall, marketing director for Affordable Housing Partners, says the homes will be available on a lease-to-own basis and that Navigate has worked with Alabama Power to make the 3-bed, 2-bath homes both smart and energy efficient so they’ll be more affordable to live in.

“We believe that if you could take these homes and build them at scale, like order a whole bunch of them at one time, it’s going to cut down on the price,” says Hall. “It’s also gonna cut down how long it takes to build these homes because they are factory built.”

Though she adds they are built to the same standards as so-called “stick-built” homes.

In a nod to architectural history, the new homes are named for Wallace Rayfield, one of America’s first Black architects whose designs include the 16th Street Baptist Church.

More information about the homes can be found at: www.liveon1st.com

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.