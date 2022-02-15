LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man dies following traffic stop, medical emergency in Vestavia Hills

(WGCL File photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died following a traffic stop and medical emergency in Vestavia Hills Monday night.

Officers said at approximately 9:00 p.m. on February 14, 2022, the Vestavia Hills Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 31 at Interstate 65.

During the traffic stop, officers said the driver, a 46-year-old man, had a medical emergency. Paramedics responded to the scene where man was pronounced dead by the Hoover Fire Department.


Investigators from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole
University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole
Highland Lakes
Community honors beloved gate attendant

Latest News

WBRC First Alert outlooks
FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures Tuesday
Man lying on Shannon Road struck by car
Sheriff’s Office: Man lying in Jefferson County road dead after he was struck by car
Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
One person killed in shooting, stabbing in Pelham
Person killed in shooting, stabbing in Pelham
Person killed in shooting, stabbing in Pelham