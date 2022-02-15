Man dies following traffic stop, medical emergency in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died following a traffic stop and medical emergency in Vestavia Hills Monday night.

Officers said at approximately 9:00 p.m. on February 14, 2022, the Vestavia Hills Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 31 at Interstate 65.

During the traffic stop, officers said the driver, a 46-year-old man, had a medical emergency. Paramedics responded to the scene where man was pronounced dead by the Hoover Fire Department.

Investigators from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.