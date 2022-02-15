LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Kemp’s Kitchen “hires” new robot server

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Kemp’s Kitchen in Gardendale has a new employee and she’s a lot different than all the rest.

Why? Well, she’s a robot.

They call her “Betsy” and she’s only been a part of the team since last Monday, but she’s already creating quite a stir.

Meet Betsy.

“Welcome to Kemp’s. My name is Betsy. Please take your food and enjoy.”

The newest addition to the Kemp’s Kitchen family.

She been on the job for about a week now.

“She is here just to kind of help us out. With COVID and stuff, the restaurant business had really experienced a lot of hurt as far as finding employees and finding people to work and this kind of separates that complete,” said Marketing Coordinator for Kemp’s Kitchen, Daniel Harp.

Not only does Betsy help… say… if someone has to call off, but she also helps employees while they’re on the clock serving food to customers or bussing tables.

“She has like a little tablet on the back of her and it’s got all the tables numbered 1 thru like 27, I think, and what you’ll do is you’ll place an order and the kitchen will get it done, and then from the kitchen, they’ll place the food on to Betsy and they’ll just place whatever table number ordered it, they’ll press it, and press go, and it will go to your table and bring you your food,” Harp explained.

But Kemp’s stresses that robots aren’t taking jobs away from those who need them, and customers will still be able to enjoy the human interaction.

“A server will take your order still. Betsy just brings you your food, and it’s kind of like a fun little experience to have. Like, especially the kids. So far, the kids are like enjoying it a lot more. Even like the older generation, I personally thought that they were going to be a little against it, but they love it,” Harp said.

He said they plan to hire another “Betsy” for the Trussville location when it opens up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found

Latest News

Inflation is impacting us all. From the food we eat, to the cars we drive, it’s all getting...
Inflation impacts small businesses
.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Severe Weather Awareness Week is February 20-25
What you need to know during upcoming Severe Weather Awareness Week
Alabama AD: UA Athletics not moving forward with alcohol sales at this time