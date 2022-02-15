It’s time for a new era for Legion FC in Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion FC is getting ready to take on an MLS team in their new home.

That’s right, it’s the start of a new era for Birmingham’s professional soccer team.

Legion FC Head Coach Tom Soehn said last season he wanted a stadium for his team to permanently call home.

Now the USL club gets to play in Protective Stadium.

The 2018 MLS Cup Champs, Atlanta United, make their way to the Magic City Sunday for the first time since February 2020.

“These games aren’t friendly for us or for them,” said Attacker Enzo Martinez.

“I think the excitement is also there for the fans to see the new stadium, and obviously the rivalry we have with Atlanta has kinda turned into something,” Soehn added.

Soehn is ready to play in the club’s new venue.

“The whole package will be a game day experience we haven’t had so I think we are excited for that,” Soehn added.

Sunday is a personal match for midfielder Anderson Asiedu, who was drafted by Atlanta in 2019.

“For me, Atlanta has been a place for me in my heart, so anytime I play against them I give it my all,” Asiedu said.

While this game won’t count toward the Legion’s record, this weekend is the chance for the club to start their journey of bringing home a USL Championship.

Something newcomer Martinez said is all he wants at this point in his career.

“To be able to lift that trophy at the end of the season, and I think right here is a place I can do it,” Martinez added.

The match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

