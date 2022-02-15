LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Inflation impacts small businesses

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting us all. From the food we eat to the cars we drive, it’s all getting more expensive.

And the higher costs are hurting local business owners too.

Dr. Alexia Vaughn with Advanced Eye Care said the price of doing business has gone up significantly because everything she needs to do her job costs more.

She said everything from office supplies to the equipment she uses is much more expensive now than it was just a little while ago.

She said the cost of contact lenses and glasses have also gone up, so patients are having to pay more for those items, especially those without insurance.

Dr. Vaughn is paid mostly through insurance companies, and they’re still paying the same rate for services she provides, and insurers have not adjusted to inflation.

That impacts her bottom line and she’s not turning as high of a profit.

She also has her employees to consider.

“Employees’ wages need to keep up with inflation. So, a lot of businesses have had to do an inflation payroll increase. So, that has increased payroll amongst other items that’s on the expenses line like on your profit and loss. Yes. So, it makes earning a profit like even that much harder,” explained Dr. Vaughn.

Dr. Vaughn said adding to the stress is the fact that inflation is so unpredictable, and it’s unclear when the inflation rate will start to level off or come down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found

Latest News

Kemp’s Kitchen in Gardendale has a new employee and she’s a lot different than all the...
Kemp’s Kitchen “hires” new robot server
.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Severe Weather Awareness Week is February 20-25
What you need to know during upcoming Severe Weather Awareness Week
Alabama AD: UA Athletics not moving forward with alcohol sales at this time