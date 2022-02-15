FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! I hope everyone had a wonderful Valentine’s Day. It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You’ll likely need a jacket this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry thanks to high pressure in place. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as the high begins to move to the east. It will allow our winds to move in from the southeast at 5-10 mph. The southerly winds should help us warm up faster this afternoon. Plan for temperatures to climb into the lower 60s at noon. We should see highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. If you plan on being outside this evening, grab a light jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s by 6-7 PM.

Increasing Clouds Tomorrow: We should start Wednesday off dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will end up a little warmer with most of us in the lower 40s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs approaching 70°F. Models are hinting that we could see enough moisture to squeeze out a few light showers or sprinkles across the area. I’ll hold on to a 20% chance for a stray shower tomorrow. Most of us should remain dry. Plan for breezy conditions tomorrow with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Thursday evening. The first half of Thursday will likely start out mostly cloudy and warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We could see some stray showers during the morning hours, but the bulk of the rain and storms will likely move into our area Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk - two out of five threat- for west Alabama Thursday. A marginal risk - one out of five threat- exists for areas east of I-65. The main concern for Thursday is the potential to see strong winds up to 60 mph and the threat for an isolated tornado. Along with the threat for severe storms, we will also see heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals could add up around 1″-1.25″. The severe threat should come to an end Thursday night as the main dynamics from this system moves away from the state. Temperatures are forecast to briefly warm into the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Once the cold front moves in Thursday night, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly into the 30s Friday morning.

WBRC First Alert outlooks (WBRC)

Cooler Temperatures Friday: Behind the cold front, temperatures are forecast to drop below average Friday. We’ll likely start Friday morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Far northwest Alabama could trend colder with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Cloud cover will likely decrease Friday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Freezing temperatures will be likely again Friday night with most of us dropping into the upper 20s.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be very nice and quiet. Morning temperatures will end up chilly with most of us in the 20s and 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. A few clouds will move in Sunday, but we are forecasting dry conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It should be a beautiful weekend for all outdoor activities. Rain chances return Sunday night and continue into the first half of next week.

