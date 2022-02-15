FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks part of U.S. 43 in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has blocked U.S. 43 near the 204 mile marker in Tuscaloosa County.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The road will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be assisting with traffic control.

