FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks part of U.S. 43 in Tuscaloosa Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has blocked U.S. 43 near the 204 mile marker in Tuscaloosa County.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The road will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be assisting with traffic control.

