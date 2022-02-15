LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Djokovic willing to miss next two slams

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic(Carine06 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0/MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.

Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors, where he is the defending champion, and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Highland Lakes
Community honors beloved gate attendant
Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham

Latest News

Alabama AD: UA Athletics not moving forward with alcohol sales at this time
Source: WBRC video
UA says no to alcohol sales after city adds fee to tickets
Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67
Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1...
Kessler blocks 12, gets triple-double, No. 1 Auburn tops A&M