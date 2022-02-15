LawCall
POLICE: 15-year-old Birmingham girl shot and killed while “playfighting” with loaded gun

The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a 15-year-old girl from Birmingham was shot and killed in Bessemer.

The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.

Police were called to the 300 block of 30th Street South in Bessemer just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Bessemer Police say Janiyah and an 18-year-old male were “playfighting” with a loaded gun when it went off and shot Janiyah.

She died a short time later UAB.

Police say the 18-year-old stayed on the scene when the shooting happened. He is in the Bessemer City Jail and he is cooperating.

