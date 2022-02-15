Community honors beloved gate attendant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lori Bass, the Highland Lakes front gate attendant, passed away unexpectedly last week.

She was a staple in the neighborhood for 25 years. Those who knew her best are making sure she’s not forgotten.

It’s going to take some getting use to for Vinnie Alonzo to not see Bass at the front gate.

“The gate will never be the same,” Alonzo said.

The residents in Highland Lakes weren’t related to Bass by blood, but they were her family.

“She loved everybody here,” Alonzo said. “She would fuss on everybody, we would bring her treats when we probably shouldn’t have.”

Her community raised more than $10,000 to cover funeral expenses.

“This community reached out, stepped up and wanted to do the right thing by her,” Alonzo said.

The support means everything to Bass’s best friend, Kerry Holsomback.

“The community here is so loving and so giving,” Holsomback said.

To make sure Bass’s legacy lives on, Alonzo said they’ll dedicate a neighborhood bench in her honor.

She’ll be laid to rest Wednesday.

Lori's 2 rescue dogs (Vinnie Alonzo)

Lori's 2 rescue dogs (Vinnie Alonzo)

Lori's 2 rescue dogs (Vinnie Alonzo)

If you know someone who is interested in adopting Bass’s two dogs email lynden.blake@wbrc.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.