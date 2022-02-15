LawCall
Blood shortage now critical

ER Doctor: “We are in a desperate situation in the hospital”
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitals in Alabama are feeling the impact of the blood shortage crisis. Many doctors in local emergency rooms are now being forced to make tough decisions.

“Go give blood because we are in a desperate situation in the hospital,” said Grandview Emergency Room Dr. Jeremy Rogers. “We have certainly seen an impact in our ability to provide care.”

How bad is the problem? The Red Cross was able to provide some insight into the issue.

“We have never seen such a low supply. To put it in perspective, we normally like to stock about a five day supply. We are currently operating on a half day supply,” said American Red Cross Communications Director Annette Rowland.

She says the state needs 350 donations a day. Right now, they are only getting half of that and the numbers have been trending down for months.

“Around September - end of summer, the vaccines and the country began re-opening. That’s when we started seeing a steady decline in donors,” said Rowland.

Red Cross officials are asking you to download the Red Cross blood donor app to find different donation opportunities coming up near you. After you make your donation, you can track it on their app to see where your donation goes.

