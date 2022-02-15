LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Police investigating after woman shot at gas station

Birmingham Police are looking for the suspects involved in an assault at a gas station.
Birmingham Police are looking for the suspects involved in an assault at a gas station.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a woman was shot Tuesday afternoon at a gas station.

An officer patrolling the area heard gunshots and went to the Shell gas station at 313 Oporto Madrid Boulevard to check it out, according to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Birmingham Police are looking for suspects in a shooting at a gas station.
Birmingham Police are looking for suspects in a shooting at a gas station.(WBRC)

The officer saw the suspects driving away. They got out of the vehicle in the 100 block of Oporto Madrid Boulevard and ran.

Police are looking for the suspects in the area of 36th Street North and 39th Street North.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.
POLICE: 15-year-old Wenonah High School student shot and killed while “playfighting” with loaded gun
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Alabama AD: UA Athletics not moving forward with alcohol sales at this time
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Hoover Police searching for missing woman
UPDATE: Missing Hoover woman found safe
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on alcohol sales and UA SOURCE: The Next Round
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on alcohol sales and UA SOURCE: The Next Round