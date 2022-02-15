Birmingham Police investigating after woman shot at gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a woman was shot Tuesday afternoon at a gas station.

An officer patrolling the area heard gunshots and went to the Shell gas station at 313 Oporto Madrid Boulevard to check it out, according to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Birmingham Police are looking for suspects in a shooting at a gas station. (WBRC)

The officer saw the suspects driving away. They got out of the vehicle in the 100 block of Oporto Madrid Boulevard and ran.

Police are looking for the suspects in the area of 36th Street North and 39th Street North.

