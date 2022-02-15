Birmingham native makes appearance in two Super Bowl ads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama had Super Bowl connections on and off the field Sunday night.

Imagine sitting on your couch in LA and your face pops up on the screen during a Super Bowl commercial break! That happened to Martin Morrow not once but twice Sunday night.

Morrow was part of the Busch Light and Disney+ Super Bowl ads.

The stand-up comedian and commercial actor was stoked to see his ads play on such a big night for TV.

But more importantly, he’s happy his family got to see his work all the way back in Alabama.

“For me, the biggest moment of being in a Super Bowl commercial was having my family and friends back in Birmingham you know reach out to me and say they saw me and how excited and proud they were,” Morrow said. “With everything I do, I try to put Birmingham first, put my family first, put God first, so it was really cool to share that moment with them.”

He told himself last year he wanted to star in a Super Bowl commercial. He made that come true.

Now, he hopes to make an appearance in a TV show.

Morrow has been in Los Angeles since 2017, but comes to the Magic City often. He will be back in June, hopefully, to do a stand up show.

