5 injured in 4 vehicle wreck in Birmingham

4-vehicle accident off Daniel Payne Drive
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue say five people are in stable condition after a four vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at Daniel Payne Drive and Cherry Avenue.

No word on what caused the crash.

