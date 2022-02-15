LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2 infants safe after car stolen at east Birmingham gas station

Police were called the Shell gas station around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Old Springville Road.
Police were called the Shell gas station around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Old Springville Road.(Storyblocks.com)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two infants are safe after a vehicle was stolen from a gas station in east Birmingham Monday evening.

Police were called the Shell gas station around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Old Springville Road.

The vehicle, with the two children inside, was stolen after it was left running outside of the gas station, according to police.

A Be On the Lookout Bulletin (BOLO) was issued for the vehicle.

Two officers from the City-Wide Traffic Task Force saw a stationary vehicle running in the 800 block of Tarpon Drive. Officers confirmed the vehicle was the BOLO vehicle and the two children were inside unharmed.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene to evaluate the children.

Officers reunited the driver of the vehicle with the children.

No one is in custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Highland Lakes
Community honors beloved gate attendant
Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham

Latest News

Car crash
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks part of U.S. 43 in Tuscaloosa Co.
Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
WBRC First Alert outlooks
FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures Tuesday
Man lying on Shannon Road struck by car
Sheriff’s Office: Man lying in Jefferson County road dead after he was struck by car