2 infants safe after car stolen at east Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two infants are safe after a vehicle was stolen from a gas station in east Birmingham Monday evening.

Police were called the Shell gas station around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Old Springville Road.

The vehicle, with the two children inside, was stolen after it was left running outside of the gas station, according to police.

A Be On the Lookout Bulletin (BOLO) was issued for the vehicle.

Two officers from the City-Wide Traffic Task Force saw a stationary vehicle running in the 800 block of Tarpon Drive. Officers confirmed the vehicle was the BOLO vehicle and the two children were inside unharmed.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene to evaluate the children.

Officers reunited the driver of the vehicle with the children.

No one is in custody.

