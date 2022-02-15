LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl on Monday, Feb. 14 after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.

An administrator of “Rentahitman.com” a satirical website, made contact with local authorities and reported the incident.

The teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Highland Lakes
Community honors beloved gate attendant
Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham

Latest News

The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.
POLICE: 15-year-old Wenonah High School student shot and killed while “playfighting” with loaded gun
Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
Pelham Police Chief updates deadly shooting, stabbing
Pelham Police Chief updates deadly shooting, stabbing
Man lying on Shannon Road struck by car
Sheriff’s Office: Man lying in Jefferson County road dead after he was struck by car