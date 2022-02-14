Woman killed in Morgan County brush fire identified

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities have confirmed a woman was killed in a brush fire in Morgan County Monday.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said 63-year-old Priscilla Parsia was identified as the sole victim of that brush fire.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a brush fire on Nelson Hollow Road in Somerville.

Upon arrival, Parsia was found dead at the scene.

“Based on our understanding, and from what investigators pieced together, they were working on the property. This brush fire was a part of it, and once they got in trouble, a family member called 911,” said Morgan County Public Information Officer Mike Swafford.

Swafford said the family member who called; suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

He said as far as the brush fire, it is common for them to occur this time of year.

“Traditionally, we have brush fires this time of year, and when the sun is out especially, like today, people are out burning. But unfortunately, like today, there is a lot of wind, and that can change things and send that brush fire in the direction it wasn’t intended,” said Swafford.

As of now, Swafford said they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

