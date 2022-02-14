Woman arrested, charged with endangering child

LawCall
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department says a woman was arrested after police found her passed out in a car with a child inside.

Morgan Parker, 24, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a synthetic drug and public intoxication, according to police. Officers say Parker was found passed out inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Bed, Bath, and Beyond in Florence at about 9 p.m. Friday.

After police noticed Parker asleep in the vehicle, officers saw a small child in a car seat. Police say they were able to wake Parker up after several attempts. She showed signs of impairment after she woke up and drugs were found in the vehicle, according to officers.

The Department of Human Resources was called and the child was turned over to a family member, police say.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

