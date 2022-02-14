LawCall
Willie Nelson returning to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in April

Willie Nelson returns to Tuscaloosa on April 22.
Willie Nelson returns to Tuscaloosa on April 22.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music legend Willie Nelson is returning to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater with special guests Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and Peytan Porter.

Drew Holcomb is playing the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre in April with Willie Nelson.
Drew Holcomb is playing the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre in April with Willie Nelson.(Red Mountain Entertainment)

The show will be Friday, April 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Prices range from $99.50 - $79.50 - $69.50 - $59.50 - $39.50 - $29.50.

