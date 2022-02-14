LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic monobob debut

Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022...
Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal, and her first for the U.S.

The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It’s the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far -- the others being four in luge and two in skeleton -- at the Beijing Games.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second. It was the fourth medal of Meyers Taylor’s career, the most won by anyone in USA Bobsled history.

Humphries has four medals now as well, the first three of those for Canada. She began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.

Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Hoover Police searching for missing woman
Hoover Police searching for missing woman
FIRST ALERT: Winter returns with a vengeance!
FIRST ALERT: Winter returns with a vengeance!
Adalyn Graviss
7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin

Latest News

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Jefferson Co. closing some mass testing sites
Jefferson Co. closing mass drive through Covid-19 testing sites
Jefferson Co. closing some mass testing sites
Jefferson Co. closing some mass testing sites
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a...
Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals
Blood being donated at the Hillcrest Community Center
FDA working to increase blood donor eligibility amid nationwide blood crisis