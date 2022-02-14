University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of University Boulevard was closed this morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. near 8th St. S.

No one was hurt according to police.

Crews from Alabama Power were on the scene assessing damage.

No word yet on when the road will reopen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.