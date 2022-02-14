LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole

University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole
University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of University Boulevard was closed this morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. near 8th St. S.

divi discount
embedgooglemap.net

No one was hurt according to police.

Crews from Alabama Power were on the scene assessing damage.

No word yet on when the road will reopen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Tarrant fire
People rescued from house fire in Tarrant

Latest News

Oxford officer involved shooting
Suspect dead following officer involved shooting in Oxford
Jefferson Co. closing some mass testing sites
Jefferson Co. closing mass drive through Covid-19 testing sites
Jefferson Co. closing some mass testing sites
Jefferson Co. closing some mass testing sites
Blood being donated at the Hillcrest Community Center
FDA working to increase blood donor eligibility amid nationwide blood crisis