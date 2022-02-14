LawCall
University of Alabama program helps students start businesses

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is helping some students start businesses while they’re still in school. It’s part of a program that’s already paying off for some first-time business owners.

The Crimson Entrepreneurship Academy is a nine-week business development program that helps participants fine tune business plans. Jack Mauldin, a 21 year-old Junior at Alabama, opened Crimson Cuts in October. He calls it a barbershop that caters to college kids. They play music many college kids like to listen to and they support events and organizations a lot of college age kids in Tuscaloosa would recognize.

Mauldin said many students needed a barbershop, but couldn’t get to one. More than half the freshman on campus don’t have cars. And the closest barbershop for some was two miles away. So, he came up with a plan to fill that need after meeting with business people through the Crimson Entrepreneurship Academy.

“They helped me by putting me in touch with an accountant or letting other local business owners come and talk with us just to bounce ideas back and forth and let us know hey watch out for this,” Mauldin said.

He has a goal of growing his business in multiple college towns with a theme that incorporates the name of team with the business. So Tiger Trim and Clemson Cuts could be coming to a city near you.

