Tuscaloosa City Schools makes mask wearing optional

TCS moving to mask optional
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools made a big change when it came to mask wearing on its campuses. Wearing a mask or face covering is no longer required when it comes to being in a school or inside a Tuscaloosa City Schools building.

The announcement came Friday afternoon. It went into effect Monday, February 14, 2022.

“The current two-week average is below the 1% positive student cases adopted by the Board of Education. Effective on Monday, February 14, 2022, the TCS will return to masks being optional. As always, we appreciate your support of the Tuscaloosa City Schools,” according to a statement attributed to Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

The Tuscaloosa City School Board adopted the policy during the Fall semester. It had required masks to be worn for the past few months. That followed an increase in positive cases among students and staff that is finally going down.

Masks are still required to be worn on school busses. That’s a federal requirement, not a local one.

