Sunny Valentine’s Day with highs in the mid to upper 50s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Monday morning with clear skies and frigid temperatures.

As of the 4 O’clock hour our temps are in the 20s in most locations. Gadsden is one of the coolest spots at 20-degrees.

Winds are calm at this point and are expected to only develop to about 5 mph out of the west this morning.

AccuTrack radar is showing a dry sweep for us and all across the southeast.

Your Valentine’s forecast is looking pretty nice, with our afternoon temps looking pretty close to normal…by 10am temps should be in the mid 40s…mid 50s by noon…and near 57-degrees for today’s high.

Let’s fast forward to what could be happening later on this week.

Our First Alert weather team has been talking about a chance of strong to severe storms in the forecast for this coming Thursday.

The Nation’s Storm Prediction Center has us in a Slight Risk area for seeing strong winds and isolated tornadoes.

While we could see some isolated tornadoes developing out ahead of the main line, the forecast models for Thursday we see that main line of storms pushing into our northwestern counties around 9am…through the heart of our area in the early afternoon hours…and out of our area by 9pm.

So, I just want to give you that First Alert heads up for Thursday. Let’s be weather aware, and have a plan of where to go if the storms become intense.

After the front comes through, look for cooler and drier air to filter in for Friday through the weekend.

Some models show rain showers lingering through Friday morning while others show the rain gone by then. Regardless, clouds will likely be slow to clear, with temps Friday afternoon warming to about 52-degrees.

Skies are expect to clear Friday evening, with lots of sunshine expected for our weekend.

On Saturday morning our temps will likely drop close to 29-degrees but warming to about 58 by the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to be a little warmer, with morning temps in the mid-30s..and highs near 60-degrees.

I hope you have a good start to your work or school week.

