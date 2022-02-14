LawCall
Search is underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A search is underway for a downed plane as officials confirm it disappeared from a radar screen Sunday afternoon off the North Carolina coast.

The Coast Guard says the crash happened about four miles east of Drum Inlet, 18 miles northeast of Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort.

According to officials, Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders got a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The report said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar before disappearing from the radar screen.

Crews are now searching for the aircraft.

The Coast Guard Station Fort Macon Motor Lifeboat crew along with a Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew are looking from the water.

From above, a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City is also searching.

Additionally, Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, local fire department and national park service beach crews are helping with response efforts.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration the aircraft involved is a small, private, PC-12/27 plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

