LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque

Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people in the city.

The incidents were reported at multiple locations on Sunday, including the downtown area and near the University of New Mexico.

Police say the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife. The victims were taken to several hospitals, and are all in stable condition.

Police say two victims were critically injured, and some were treated and released.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings “appear to be random.”

Police did not identify the suspect Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Tarrant fire
People rescued from house fire in Tarrant

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say
University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole
University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole
Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree....
Officers discusses Albuquerque stabbings
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Prosecutors expected to rest in 2nd trial in Floyd’s killing