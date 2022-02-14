LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after a Monday morning wreck in Cullman County, according to county coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened on HWY 31 near Hurricane Creek Park at 7:41 a.m. Feb. 14. The wreck caused a blockage on the road and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or the identities of the victims. There is an open investigation into the wreck and we will continue to update this story as we learn more about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Tarrant fire
People rescued from house fire in Tarrant

Latest News

Tuscaloosa City Schools makes mask wearing optional
TCS moving to mask optional
TCS moving to mask optional
Former President Donald Trump met with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill at Mar-a-Lago on...
Fmr. President Donald Trump participates in Ala. photo voter ID ad
45th President Donald J. Trump Photo Voter ID Commercial Preview SOURCE: Secretary of State's...
45th President Donald J. Trump Photo Voter ID Commercial Preview SOURCE: Secretary of State's Office
UA Student Business Program
University of Alabama program helps students start businesses