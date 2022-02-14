Man, 75, charged with first-degree sexual abuse in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 75-year-old man is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Sexual Assault Section arrested John Leslie Chase Friday, February 11.

Chase was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

It took a great deal of courage for this victim to come forward at this time. The Sexual Assault Section works alongside other community partners to support victims, and bring these types of offenders to justice. For the privacy of the victims, no other information will be released about these offenses at this time.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Chase’s to please call the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.