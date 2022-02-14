LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man, 75, charged with first-degree sexual abuse in Tuscaloosa

John Leslie Chase is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
John Leslie Chase is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.(Tuscaloosa Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 75-year-old man is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Sexual Assault Section arrested John Leslie Chase Friday, February 11.

Chase was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

It took a great deal of courage for this victim to come forward at this time.  The Sexual Assault Section works alongside other community partners to support victims, and bring these types of offenders to justice.  For the privacy of the victims, no other information will be released about these offenses at this time.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Chase’s to please call the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Special treat for Shelby Humane Society pets
Valentine’s Day treats for pets at Shelby County Humane Society
.
I-85 NB closure near Auburn could last several hours, EMA says after fiery crash
Source: WBRC video
Suspect killed in Oxford officer-involved shooting
Source: WBRC video
Highland Lakes community remembers gate attendant