Jefferson Co. closing mass drive through Covid-19 testing sites

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As Covid-19 cases numbers continue to lower, Jefferson County is scaling back and closing many of its community testing sites.

Dr. David Hicks said they went from testing more than 800 people each day at the four sites combined to now, where they are only doing about 100 tests a day. Hicks said that is just not enough demand to staff these sites.

He said the drop in demand is likely because more people have access to at home tests again and because cases are lowering. But, he said this doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still circulating. Hicks said it is still really crucial that you get tested if your exposed or symptomatic.

“There is still a decent amount of community spread,” Hicks said. “We are still at a high community spread category, so we still have to keep our vigilance up. As far as mass testing sites, we don’t need those anymore, but we still need people to get tested.”

The sites in Hoover, Center Point, Midfield, and Gardendale will close at the end of this coming week.

