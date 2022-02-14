Jason Aldean coming to Legacy Arena

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music star Jason Aldean is bringing his “Rock n’ Roll Cowboy Tour to Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Aldean and special guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan will play Saturday, October 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

