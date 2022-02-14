I-85 NB closure near Auburn could last several hours, EMA says after fiery crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Emergency Management Agency says the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 between Auburn and Opelika are expected to remain closed for “several hours” following a multi-vehicle crash.

First responders are on the scene of the crash, which also involved a fire, near Exit 51 Monday afternoon. The fire has since been brought under control, however, the crash scene is causing traffic issues both directions.

Currently, the Alabama Department of Transportation has closed all northbound traffic from mile marker 51 through 57, per the EMA’s office.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area at this time and seek an alternate route.

No details on the cause of the crash or possible injuries have been released.

