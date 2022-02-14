FIRST ALERT: Warming trend in store for the week ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday provided another dose of dry sunshine, but unfortunately this time around highs struggled to reach 50 degrees thanks to the latest cold front that has moved through. We have a First Alert for another round of freezing temperatures overnight, so keep the pets and plants warm and crank the thermostat up again before turning in. Have the warm coat, scarf, gloves, etc. when you walk out the door on Monday, but wear layers; highs will comfortably climb into the 50s by the afternoon, a sign of warmer days to come. So, Valentine’s Day will be seasonably chilly and dry -- a good excuse to factor in some #CuddleWeather for your V-Day plans! Tuesday morning will start off with temperatures at or near freezing, but 60s will return by the afternoon. The start of the week will feature some more nice sunshine, but clouds will increase in coverage on Wednesday, marking a transition day to stormy weather by Thursday.

NEXT BIG THING: A storm system will move across the Deep South on Thursday, bringing the possibility of strong to severe storms from the central Gulf Coast into Alabama. Though there is still plenty of uncertainty in how this system will evolve, we cannot totally rule out some impactful weather in our neck of the woods on Thursday. So, for now we have a First Alert for the potential for some storms to produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The timing right now favors Thursday afternoon, but make sure you are checking back on the WBRC First Alert Weather app for the most up to date forecast. Plus, always a good tool to have to receive watches and warnings on active weather days! Prior to any rain and storms arriving, temperatures will climb to near 70 on Wednesday afternoon with breezy, southerly winds helping to bring some more humid air back into central Alabama -- all setting the stage for the incoming, unsettled weather. We could see a good 1-2″ of rain on Wednesday, but once the system clears out, more cold air will filter in as we head toward the weekend.

NEXT COOLDOWN: Temperatures will fall to at or near freezing again for Friday and Saturday mornings with highs in the 50s through the start of the weekend. Though some sunshine will return to the forecast, we expect some clouds to linger, though any possibility of additional rain chances should hold off until early next week.

