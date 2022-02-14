LawCall
Family safe after house fire in Pinson

House fire this morning in Pinson
House fire this morning in Pinson(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is safe this morning after a fire broke out at a home in Pinson early this morning.

The home is located in the 7800 block on Lowe Road and sustained serious damage. According to Captain Henderson with Center Point Fire, firefighters faced significant challenges putting out the fire because there were no hydrants nearby. Responders had to go a mile to secure water and bring it back to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

