Family safe after house fire in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is safe this morning after a fire broke out at a home in Pinson early this morning.

The home is located in the 7800 block on Lowe Road and sustained serious damage. According to Captain Henderson with Center Point Fire, firefighters faced significant challenges putting out the fire because there were no hydrants nearby. Responders had to go a mile to secure water and bring it back to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.