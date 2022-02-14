Court of Judiciary denies former Judge Blocton’s motion for reconsideration

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Former Jefferson County Judge Nakita Blocton’s attempt to get her job back was denied.

Blocton asked the Court of the Judiciary, who removed her from the bench, to reconsider or vacate their decision.

The chief judge found her arguments lacked merit based on evidence admitted during the trial.

There’s no history of appeal with these cases. It could be taken up by the Alabama Supreme Court.

The Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a scathing complaint against Blocton in May 2021, charging her with seven counts and alleging multiple violations of the Canons of Judicial Ethics.

