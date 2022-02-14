LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Court of Judiciary denies former Judge Blocton’s motion for reconsideration

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Former Jefferson County Judge Nakita Blocton’s attempt to get her job back was denied.

Blocton asked the Court of the Judiciary, who removed her from the bench, to reconsider or vacate their decision.

The chief judge found her arguments lacked merit based on evidence admitted during the trial.

There’s no history of appeal with these cases. It could be taken up by the Alabama Supreme Court.

The Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a scathing complaint against Blocton in May 2021, charging her with seven counts and alleging multiple violations of the Canons of Judicial Ethics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured
.
I-85 NB closed near Auburn due to fiery multi-vehicle crash
.
Fiery crash near Auburn on I-85 Source: Viewer video
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford