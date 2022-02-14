LawCall
Alabama AD: UA Athletics not moving forward with alcohol sales at this time

(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne said UA Athletics will not move forward with alcohol sales at this time.

The announcement follows a vote by the Tuscaloosa City Council to allow alcohol sales at Coleman Coliseum.

Byrne tweeted a statement Monday afternoon. Part of Byrne’s statement reads, ”It is very unfortunate that the City of Tuscaloosa’s plan would unreasonably target Alabama Athletics and our fans with a service fee on all tickets where alcohol is sold, even tickets sold to children.”

