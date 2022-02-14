LawCall
‘12-14!’: Bass catch for the record books

Record-breaking bass
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a catch for the fishing record books.

Randy Howell of Lake Guntersville caught the biggest bass in major league fishing tournament history at Bussey Brake Lake in Louisiana. The bass was a whopping 12 lb./14 oz. second day record breaker and the new lake record for Bussey.

Howell also caught a 10 lb./7 oz. bass to win the Big Bass Award and finished 6th overall.

