‘12-14!’: Bass catch for the record books

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a catch for the fishing record books.

Randy Howell of Lake Guntersville caught the biggest bass in major league fishing tournament history at Bussey Brake Lake in Louisiana. The bass was a whopping 12 lb./14 oz. second day record breaker and the new lake record for Bussey.

Howell also caught a 10 lb./7 oz. bass to win the Big Bass Award and finished 6th overall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.