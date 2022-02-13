People rescued from house fire in Tarrant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tarrant home was in flames early Sunday morning. Fortunately, everyone made it out alive.

Center Point Fire responded to a house fire at approximately 2:45 a.m. at 313 5th St. Birmingham in the Robinwood neighborhood off Hwy 79.

When WBRC arrived on the scene, the house was a total loss. WBRC spoke with one of the occupants of the home and he informed us that everyone got out of the house; he said they even had to pull his uncle out of a window.

However, the dog and cat did not make it.

