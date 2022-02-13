LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania man is charged with murder after police say he used a machete to dismember his former girlfriend inside their apartment.

Police responded to a domestic call Friday morning at an apartment complex in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. When they went to the back of the home and looked inside, authorities say they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.

Officers took Scurria into custody and reported finding several weapons inside the couple’s shared apartment, including a machete.

Scurria faces several charges, including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities are investigating to find exactly what killed the victim, whose identity has not been released.

Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach says a neighbor called 911 after hearing “loud screaming” and other noises coming from the couple’s apartment. He credits the call with helping police quickly catch Scurria.

Scurria allegedly told investigators he and his former girlfriend had an argument and claimed she tried to castrate him.

Police say officers who responded to the scene will be offered counseling due to its gruesome nature.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
‘I’m proud to be your head coach’: Harsin remains Auburn University’s head coach
Early Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Another blast of cold air this weekend, with snow flurries possible
Car overturns on I-59NB in Ensley area
Crash shuts down part of I-59NB in Ensley area

Latest News

Program hopes to use dogs’ sense of smell to save lives
Things like making sure your tires are full of air and lightening the load in your car can...
Experts share ways to conserve gas as prices continue to rise
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found