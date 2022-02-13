LawCall
Hoover Police searching for missing woman

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are currently searching for a woman they say went missing on Monday.

Police say 34-year-old Jolene Rea Jenkins was last seen leaving Panera Bread on Doug Baker Boulevard. Authorities say Jenkins was heading to the Tuscaloosa/Brookwood area, but never arrived. Police say Jenkins has ties to the Ensley area.

If you have any information on where Jenkins might be, please call Hoover Police at 205-822-5300 or Sergeant Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762.

