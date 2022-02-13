Hoover Police searching for missing woman
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are currently searching for a woman they say went missing on Monday.
Police say 34-year-old Jolene Rea Jenkins was last seen leaving Panera Bread on Doug Baker Boulevard. Authorities say Jenkins was heading to the Tuscaloosa/Brookwood area, but never arrived. Police say Jenkins has ties to the Ensley area.
If you have any information on where Jenkins might be, please call Hoover Police at 205-822-5300 or Sergeant Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762.
