Hoover Police searching for missing woman

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are currently searching for a woman they say went missing on Monday.

Police say 34-year-old Jolene Rea Jenkins was last seen leaving Panera Bread on Doug Baker Boulevard. Authorities say Jenkins was heading to the Tuscaloosa/Brookwood area, but never arrived. Police say Jenkins has ties to the Ensley area.

If you have any information on where Jenkins might be, please call Hoover Police at 205-822-5300 or Sergeant Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762.

If you have information on Jolene’s whereabouts, please contact Hoover Police Department Dispatch at (205) 822-5300, or Sergeant Daniel Lowe (205) 739-6762.#hooverpd pic.twitter.com/srx1OrKOkm — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) February 12, 2022

