Historic Camp Fletcher, founded by the first African-American registered nurse in Alabama, is still going strong

By Russell Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camp Fletcher was founded in 1926 by Pauline Bray Fletcher, the first African-American registered nurse in Alabama.

She, with other supporters, recognized a lack of opportunities for inner-city children to explore nature and the outdoors.

And now, nearly a hundred years later, kids can still learn from her example.

The non-profit organization, Bridgeways of Alabama, runs the camp. They provide direct service to over 13,000 young people by teaching the core values of kindness, caring, and respect for everyone.

President-Elect Mason Morris says most campers are underprivileged kids and deserve a fun week in the outdoors.

“It allows the kids to learn to swim, canoe, archery, and things they normally couldn’t do, especially during the summer,” according to Morris.

After two years of dealing with the pandemic, Morris says they are excited to announce that their summer camps are going back overnight.

Morris says it’s essential kids remember Mrs. Flethcer and her sacrifice during their stay.

“She put up everything she had to build the camp and buy the property over time, and yes, that’s very important to the history of the camp,” said Morris. “When kids hear the sacrifices she made, I think it’s pretty eye-opening.”

For more information on how to enroll, click here.

