FIRST ALERT: A windy, cold Sunday followed by a warming trend then a threat for Severe Storms this week

First alert
First alert(Fred Hunter WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The running of the 20th Mercedes Marathon gets off to a cold start with breezy, chilly conditions expected through the day. A warming trend begins Monday, then, severe thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama Thursday. This threat includes damaging winds and tornadoes.

This morning a cold front is passing through leaving behind a much cooler temperature pattern with highs today around 10-20-degrees cooler than yesterday, although we will see clearing skies and some sunshine by afternoon. An area of high pressure will build over the region, but winds may gust up to 20-mph from the north through the day. Overnight lows tonight will be in the 24–28-degree range with near seasonal temperatures in the afternoon. A warming trend will continue Tuesday and continue into Wednesday as a return flow of Gulf moisture circulates around the high as it shifts east allowing afternoon highs to climb to around 70 by Wednesday afternoon.

Then a deepening area of low pressure and accompanying cold front will sweep south moving through our area Thursday. Several factors will combine to bring the potential for severe Weather Thursday. The timing of the front’s movement will impact the Severe Weather potential in that if the system moves through during the day there will be a better chance for Severe Storms while the system moving through later in the day or into the evening hours would make the chance for Severe Weather more limited. Overall, however, it is still too early for specifics on locations, timing, or extent of the threat for our area.

The system is expected to clear the area by Friday bringing a return to sunny conditions will cooler temperatures going into the upcoming weekend

