Experts share ways to conserve gas as prices continue to rise

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The pain at the gas pump is getting worse as prices continue to rise across the state.

AAA experts said we can expect to see higher than three dollar gas prices throughout the summer. They said anticipation for high travel is one reason prices are so high.

Clay Ingram with AAA said there are some things you can do to get the most out of your money.

Things like making sure your tires are full of air and lightening the load in your car can help. Experts said Mondays and Tuesdays are also usually the cheapest days to buy gas.

But, Ingram said one of the most efficient things you can do is to slow down. You use the most gas when you are changing speeds quickly or doing an aggressive start and stop.

“I think there are a lot of people out there that can save 10,15,20% just by being aware of their driving habits,” Ingram said. “Be a more conservative driver and drive at the same speed.”

While these prices will likely stay over three dollars for a while, Ingram said he does not think the prices will go over four dollars in Alabama.

