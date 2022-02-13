Calera Police Department down more than 20% in staffing

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department is now prioritizing certain 911 calls over others as staffing shortages grow worse.

Calera Police Chief, David Hyche, sad they are down 22% of staff and it is starting to impact ticketing and response times.

“It’s a desperate situation,” Hyche said. “I do get complaints every day that we are not writing enough parking tickets or we are not writing enough speeding tickets, but you can only do so many things.”

Hyche said they hardly have enough officers to even cover the area.

“We have a large area,” he said. “We actually patrol our jurisdiction, which is 77 square miles, and we have three interstate exits here. We have a huge area with a relatively small staff. We have had shifts recently with only three on shift, covering that kind of territory, it’s crazy.”

Hyche said hiring is extremely difficult and he is not getting a lot of applicants.

“We have two new school resource officer positions from last year that we still haven’t filled, so we have two schools without an officer in them,” he said.

But, prioritizing calls doesn’t mean police aren’t coming. Hyche said you may just have to wait, unless it is an emergency.

“We do apologize for the wait,” he said. “We have to prioritize what we do, because we can’t be everywhere. We are aggressive and prioritize violent crime, drug trafficking, protecting our schools, and our kids.”

Hyche said they are mainly looking to fill officer positions, but they are also hiring dispatchers.

