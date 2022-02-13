Birmingham Zoo picks Super Bowl champ

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo is getting in on the Super Bowl fun!

Cranberry, their red flanked duiker, made her prediction on which team will win the big game.

She picked the Cincinnati Bengals to be this year’s winner!

