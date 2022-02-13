LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Zoo picks Super Bowl champ

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo is getting in on the Super Bowl fun!

Cranberry, their red flanked duiker, made her prediction on which team will win the big game.

She picked the Cincinnati Bengals to be this year’s winner!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Hoover Police searching for missing woman
Hoover Police searching for missing woman
FIRST ALERT: Winter returns with a vengeance!
FIRST ALERT: Winter returns with a vengeance!
Adalyn Graviss
7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born
Little boy dresses like BPD officer
Little boy imitates Birmingham Police officer

Latest News

Twenty-three rapid training programs will be offered, with demonstrations of several at...
Alabama Community College System to offer rapid job training for high-demand industries
Birmingham Zoo gets in on Super Bowl Fun
Birmingham Zoo Super Bowl Predictions
Morgan City police booked a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder Saturday (Feb. 122) after...
After 11-year-old fatally shot, Morgan City police arrest 14-year-old on murder allegation
Camp Fletcher
Historic Camp Fletcher, founded by the first African-American registered nurse in Alabama, is still going strong