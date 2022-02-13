LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabamians urged to add emergency contact to driver’s license

Drivers can attach an emergency contact at alea.gov.
Drivers can attach an emergency contact at alea.gov.(Source: ALEA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are in a car crash, your senses could become impaired.

“The victim is not able to speak at the time, or their unconscious, or they could be an elderly person and they’re not able to talk,” senior trooper Kendra McKinney explained.

It is a real challenge for first responders, who are then become tasked with contacting your loved ones.

“Nowadays most people they have emergency contact information on their cell phones, and a majority of the times they are locked,” she added.

A locked smartphone means those numbers can’t be reached, which is why the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency urges drivers to attach their emergency contact to their license.

The process only takes a matter of minutes.

It does not take long at all, as long as it takes you to input all that information on our website,” McKinney said. “Once you hit save, it’s on there.”

ALEA explained many Alabamians are not aware of the system, so here’s how to use it. Go to alea.gov and scroll down to “Emergency Contact.” You will then be prompted to enter some personal information and a contact of your choosing.

Once you submit that form, first responders can easily scan your ID in the event of an accident and call your emergency contact.

“Having that access to that information is very, you know, beneficial to us,” McKinney said.

Every second counts when you are in critical condition, and this is one way to make sure your family is some of the first to know.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Tarrant fire
People rescued from house fire in Tarrant

Latest News

University Blvd closed after car crashes in to a utility pole
Suspect killed in officer involved shooting in Oxford
Suspect killed in officer involved shooting in Oxford
Suspect killed in Oxford Officer involved shooting FA
Suspect killed in Oxford Officer involved shooting FA
University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole
University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole
Oxford officer involved shooting
Suspect dead following officer involved shooting in Oxford