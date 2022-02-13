LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

After 11-year-old fatally shot, Morgan City police arrest 14-year-old on murder allegation

Morgan City police booked a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder Saturday (Feb. 122) after...
Morgan City police booked a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder Saturday (Feb. 122) after he allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy with a found weapon.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old boy has been booked with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy Saturday night (Feb. 12) inside a Morgan City home, police said.

The identities of the two juveniles have not been disclosed.

Morgan City police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:22 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Maple Street. They said officers arrived to find a critically wounded child who succumbed to a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they discovered “several juveniles” inside the residence gained access to a weapon, but that it was the 14-year-old who took the gun, loaded it and then shot the 11-year-old. The teen was detained, then arrested on allegations of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality. The suspect has been transferred to a juvenile detention facility pending a detention hearing before a magistrate.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair extended his condolences to the families affected by the incident in a written statement, in which he also urged against “irresponsible social media speculation and hurtful comments” that would compound their sorrow. Blair also urged adult gun owners to survey their homes to ensure weapons are safely stored and locked.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Morgan City police at (985) 380-4605.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Hoover Police searching for missing woman
Hoover Police searching for missing woman
FIRST ALERT: Winter returns with a vengeance!
FIRST ALERT: Winter returns with a vengeance!
Adalyn Graviss
7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born
Little boy dresses like BPD officer
Little boy imitates Birmingham Police officer

Latest News

Birmingham Zoo gets in on Super Bowl Fun
Birmingham Zoo Super Bowl Predictions
Camp Fletcher
Historic Camp Fletcher, founded by the first African-American registered nurse in Alabama, is still going strong
Camp Fletcher
Historic Camp Fletcher still going strong
Tarrant fire
People rescued from house fire in Tarrant