Wetumpka police officer arrested on drug, domestic violence charges in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on drug and domestic violence charges in Montgomery Friday.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson, Jeffery Hall, 45, and Latasha Hall, 40, were charged with manufacturing of controlled substance. Jeffery Hall was also charged with third-degree domestic violence - third-degree assault, while Latasha Hall was also charged with third-degree domestic violence - harassment.

Carson said the incidents occurred on Friday. No additional details about the incidents were made available.

Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton confirmed Jeffery Hall is a police officer with the Wetumpka Police Department. Jeffery Hall was placed on administrative leave effective Friday.

Both Jeffery Hall and Latasha Hall were taken into custody on Friday.

