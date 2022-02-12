Running for more than themselves at Mercedes-Benz Marathon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the 20th anniversary of the Mercedes Marathon in Birmingham!

Runners are in Birmingham to take part in the event’s five races.

People run for different reasons.

“Use to be overweight and started running to get in shape and it kinda evolved from there,” Kevin Burke said.

“Ran my first marathon when I was a junior in college purely because I decided I wanted to run a marathon,” Anna Ruth McCalley said.

This weekend, when Burke and McCalley’s feet hit the pavement it will be for causes they care about.

The Mercedes Marathon is one of six marathons Burke is running in honor of his six clients at Phase Gym with either autism or down syndrome. He’s racing while raising money for Kulture City, an organization helping those with special sensory needs.

“I’m like ugh six marathons in a year, but I’m going to do it because they inspire all of us in the gym in ways they don’t even understand,” Burke said.

McCalley is running for 2-year-old Lawson, who has Down syndrome like her daughter, Frances. The money she’s raised throughout her training will go to the Bell Center in Birmingham.

“It provides individual therapy and group therapy settings for kids with risk for delay or kids with known developmental delays like a child with down syndrome like my daughter,” McCalley said.

Seeing support for their charities makes the hard marathon training worth it.

“It makes us want to be stronger and better,” Burke said.

And now they’re ready to run.

“The weather is going to be great and cold for us runners,” McCalley said.

