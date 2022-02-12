LawCall
Red Cross urging organizations to host blood drives amid nationwide blood crisis

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local blood banks now only have half a days’ worth of blood supply on the shelves.

Red Cross officials said blood banks usually have at least five days’ worth of supply on the shelves, but for some blood types, they barely have any saved up anymore.

Red Cross Spokesperson Annette Rowland said this is a blood crisis and the lowest supply has ever been. She said they are not seeing enough individual donations and are seeing a lot of no shows or canceled appointments, so they are urging businesses to host blood drives.

Rowland said they usually get a lot of blood through school blood drives, but with staffing shortages and schools moving in between remote and in person, they haven’t been able to schedule many.

She said drives are the most efficient way for them to increase supply because they can get multiple donations in one place and it’s more convenient for the donor.

“If you say ‘hey, we are going to host a blood drive on this day and you are already here at the office, so what’s stopping you’ I think that makes it easier because you are meeting people where they are,” Rowland said.

The Red Cross is also offering a $10 Amazon gift card to anyone who signs up to donate. Rowland says offering incentives to employees is another way businesses can encourage participation during a blood drive.

It doesn’t have to just be businesses. Rowland said churches, book clubs, or any events with a lot of friends or family coming can schedule a blood drive too.

She said to get supply back on track, we need roughly 300 donations a day across the state.

Click here to sign up for a blood drive. Click here to sign up to donate at a donation center.

