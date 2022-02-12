Irondale native follows coaching dream to Super Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While most people watching the Super Bowl may be focused on the plays, the halftime show or the commercials, some people in Irondale may be scanning the Bengals’ sideline for their defense line coach, Marion Hobby.

Hobby began soaking up information about coaching as a player at Shades Valley High School, before becoming an All-SEC defensive end and eventually coaching at the University of Tennessee. Hobby spent three years in the NFL in the early 90s playing for the Vikings and Patriots.

As a college coach, in addition to Tennessee, he helped develop players at different schools including Mississippi and Duke, as well as Clemson, where he helped coach that squad to a national championship in 2016.

“It didn’t happen overnight” says Hobby. “You’re sacrificing your time. You’re, you’re sacrificing family time. There’s a lot of things that go into it”

And while Hobby says much of his coaching is behind him, he still has personal goals.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a head coach. You know, I’ve always wanted to run my own program, kinda get a chance to do things, my way or that kinda, that way of things that have been taught to me over the time. I’ve, I’ve always had that goal in mind. I haven’t given up on that.”

